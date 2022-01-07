Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Maximus by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,932,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $609,855,000 after purchasing an additional 138,583 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Maximus by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,220,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $351,129,000 after purchasing an additional 649,818 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Maximus by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,499,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $124,738,000 after purchasing an additional 49,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,084,000 after purchasing an additional 21,124 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Maximus by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,901 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,292,000 after acquiring an additional 40,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

MMS opened at $78.28 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $74.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.33 and its 200-day moving average is $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,036,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $787,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $3,375,131 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

