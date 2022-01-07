Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Shares of Mayville Engineering stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.31 million, a P/E ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 0.28. Mayville Engineering has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $109.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.11 million. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mayville Engineering will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick D. Michels purchased 10,000 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,828,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,772,000 after purchasing an additional 28,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after purchasing an additional 146,865 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 519,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 202,948 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 302,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 60,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 43,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

