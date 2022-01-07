McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Stake Boosted by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 33.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MGRC traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.95. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,060. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.19 and its 200 day moving average is $75.80.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.
McGrath RentCorp Profile
McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.
