McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Stake Boosted by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 33.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGRC traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.95. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,060. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.19 and its 200 day moving average is $75.80.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.20). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $173.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

