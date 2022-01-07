MDA (TSE:MDA) Trading Down 3.2%

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA) shares dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$9.31 and last traded at C$9.33. Approximately 153,912 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 220,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.64.

MDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of MDA from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. cut their price objective on shares of MDA from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of MDA from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -60.87.

MDA (TSE:MDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$550.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$567.70 million.

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

