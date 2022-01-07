Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,468 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 17.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $220,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $104.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.20. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $141.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.70.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.