Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,331 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 238.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38,758 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

NYSE:MRO opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -300.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 3.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

