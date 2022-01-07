MEMBERS Trust Co Acquires 3,233 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 100.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.0% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.1% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $212.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.73. The company has a market cap of $145.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.46.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

