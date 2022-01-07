MEMBERS Trust Co Acquires 5,674 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 28.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,012 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 13.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,558 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 8.4% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 18.4% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD stock opened at $268.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $200.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.25. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.83.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.