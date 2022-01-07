MEMBERS Trust Co Buys 1,842 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Hershey by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Hershey by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $26,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $879,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,608 shares of company stock worth $4,241,943. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on HSY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.11.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $196.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $198.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.43.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

