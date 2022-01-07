MEMBERS Trust Co Purchases 2,077 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 134.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $241.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.55 and a 200 day moving average of $216.02. The stock has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.31 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $467,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

