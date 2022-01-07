MEMBERS Trust Co Purchases 3,503 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

IWB opened at $259.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.57. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $209.08 and a twelve month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

