MEMBERS Trust Co Purchases 862 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 80.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,932 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $1,004,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1,751.7% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in Visa by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 22,083 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Grace Capital grew its holdings in Visa by 10.3% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,671 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 16,735 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V stock opened at $219.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $423.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.73.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

