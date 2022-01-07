MEMBERS Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.76.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $511.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $630.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $623.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $243.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

