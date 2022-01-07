Mendel Money Management Buys 208 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV opened at $79.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.69. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

