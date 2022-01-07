Mendel Money Management Buys 727 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mendel Money Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.2% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sovarnum Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.6% during the third quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 59.4% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 19,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 62,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 32,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.80.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $163.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.35 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $484.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.