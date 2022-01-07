Mendel Money Management Grows Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mendel Money Management grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises approximately 3.0% of Mendel Money Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 39.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $337,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Shares of LHX opened at $209.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.70 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.94.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

