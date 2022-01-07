Mendel Money Management Purchases 95 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mendel Money Management lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,822,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,077,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,185,000 after acquiring an additional 37,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $141.51 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.12.

