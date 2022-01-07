Mendel Money Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mendel Money Management lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 4.0% of Mendel Money Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.7% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 39 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,920,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.6% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,753.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,929.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,808.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,825 shares of company stock valued at $459,077,184. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

