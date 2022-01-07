MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Short Interest Up 36.1% in December

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the November 30th total of 896,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 603,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (down from $2,000.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,968.27.

Shares of MELI traded down $68.94 on Friday, reaching $1,087.84. 60,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,274. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 676.23 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,326.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,555.29. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $1,018.73 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 25.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,964,000 after purchasing an additional 378,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,501,000 after purchasing an additional 114,459 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 82.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,339,000 after purchasing an additional 112,537 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,064,000 after purchasing an additional 99,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 1,970.3% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 101,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,200,000 after purchasing an additional 97,017 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

