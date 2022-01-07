Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Increased by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.8% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $35,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $78.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.81. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.65.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

