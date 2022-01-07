Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Acquires 136 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.0% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Walt Disney stock opened at $155.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.08 billion, a PE ratio of 142.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

