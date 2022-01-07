Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Acquires New Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,256,016,000 after buying an additional 133,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,643,197,000 after purchasing an additional 928,984 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,268,576,000 after purchasing an additional 271,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $976,445,000 after purchasing an additional 490,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $510,761,000 after purchasing an additional 551,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,205,065. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALB opened at $235.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $133.82 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

ALB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.38.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

