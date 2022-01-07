Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $329.02, but opened at $317.28. Mesa Laboratories shares last traded at $317.28, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Specifically, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.77, for a total value of $327,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total value of $90,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,041 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.50 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $317.95 and a 200 day moving average of $296.10.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 12.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 12.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 72.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 5.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

