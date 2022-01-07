Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Boosted by TPI Fund Managers Ltd

TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,882 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 4.4% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $32,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 799,415 shares of company stock worth $264,680,095. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $332.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $924.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $333.55 and its 200 day moving average is $345.76.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.