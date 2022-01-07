Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Lowered by Tesco Pension Investment Ltd

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd reduced its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 39,801 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 4.4% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $239,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $333.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.76. The company has a market cap of $926.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total transaction of $40,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 799,415 shares of company stock valued at $264,680,095. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

