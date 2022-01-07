Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $7.13 Per Share

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Methanex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert anticipates that the company will earn $7.13 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.69 EPS.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion.

Several other analysts have also commented on MX. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Methanex to a “hold” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$67.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.50.

Shares of MX stock opened at C$54.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.17. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$37.85 and a 52 week high of C$65.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$49.52.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total value of C$152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$652,946.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.72%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

