MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 631,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,486 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of MetLife worth $39,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in MetLife by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in MetLife by 49.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in MetLife by 385.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on MET shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.69.

MET stock opened at $66.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.26. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

