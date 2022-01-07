MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. lessened its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in MetLife by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 18.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 10.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,332,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 25.6% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $66.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.26. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.48.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

