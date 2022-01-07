Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to post sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International reported sales of $937.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year sales of $3.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.02 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $60.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,542.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $1,033.40 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,562.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,504.73.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

