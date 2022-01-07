M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $136.94 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of BlackRock worth $136,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.71.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $1.97 on Friday, reaching $893.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,203. The firm has a market cap of $135.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $925.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $902.82. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $670.28 and a 1 year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.