M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $88.62 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,954,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,517 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $88,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124,203,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after buying an additional 93,442,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CSX by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after acquiring an additional 62,168,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415,872 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CSX by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.53.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $37.60. The stock had a trading volume of 59,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

