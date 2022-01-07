M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $96.70 Million Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 4,144.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,443,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409,243 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.37% of V.F. worth $96,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,315,240,000 after purchasing an additional 995,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 10.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,060,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in V.F. by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,252,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,333,344,000 after acquiring an additional 605,163 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in V.F. by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,042,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $741,842,000 after acquiring an additional 965,353 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 15.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,809,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $558,616,000 after buying an additional 888,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,541. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $65.34 and a 1 year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 64.31%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

