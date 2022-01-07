Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microbot Medical Inc. is engaged in the research, design, development and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. Its product candidate includes the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus and TipCAT, a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope which is being developed initially for use in colonoscopy procedures. Microbot Medical Inc., formerly known as Stemcells, Inc., is headquartered in Hingham, MA. “

Microbot Medical stock opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 4.35. Microbot Medical has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microbot Medical will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Microbot Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Microbot Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Microbot Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Microbot Medical by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Microbot Medical by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 16,205 shares during the period. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

