Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s 2nd Largest Position

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,186 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 7.7% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $44,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,147,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in Microsoft by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after purchasing an additional 182,243 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in Microsoft by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 144,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.34.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $313.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $333.47 and its 200-day moving average is $305.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $212.03 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.