Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. Sells 579 Shares of Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $129,487.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MAA opened at $220.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a P/E/G ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.51. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.00 and a 52-week high of $231.63.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,223,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,601,000 after purchasing an additional 415,477 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,524,000 after purchasing an additional 370,933 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.