MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

MillerKnoll stock opened at $37.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 1.25. MillerKnoll has a fifty-two week low of $33.89 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 98.69%.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

Earnings History for MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN)

