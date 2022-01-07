MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

MillerKnoll stock opened at $37.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 1.25. MillerKnoll has a fifty-two week low of $33.89 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 98.69%.

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

