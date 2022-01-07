Minter Network (BIP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.93 Million

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a total market cap of $13.93 million and $20,801.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.55 or 0.00169406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00060819 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00211576 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003453 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00036445 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00074313 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,280,844,916 coins and its circulating supply is 5,075,635,349 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

