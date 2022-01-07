Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 27,605 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,605 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after buying an additional 319,994 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 57,758 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 279,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 49,780 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 105,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 32,846 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Shares of VVR opened at $4.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $4.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.