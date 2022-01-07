Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 455 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,256,016,000 after purchasing an additional 133,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,643,197,000 after purchasing an additional 928,984 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 3.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,268,576,000 after buying an additional 271,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Albemarle by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $976,445,000 after buying an additional 490,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,761,000 after purchasing an additional 551,690 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle stock opened at $233.38 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $133.82 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.57 and its 200-day moving average is $227.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.48, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALB shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Albemarle from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.60.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total transaction of $368,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

