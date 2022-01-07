Mirador Capital Partners LP Grows Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.79.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $244.79 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

