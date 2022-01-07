Mirador Capital Partners LP Raises Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up approximately 1.3% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 56.5% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 449,459 shares of company stock worth $128,213,412 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $228.26. The stock had a trading volume of 105,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,139,157. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $224.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.21.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

