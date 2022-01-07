Mirador Capital Partners LP Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 28,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.33. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

