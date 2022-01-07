Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 992 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.11. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $36.58.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.