Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Tops $382.82 on Exchanges

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $382.82 or 0.00919261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $16.51 million and $687,372.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00060558 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00070389 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.01 or 0.07621634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00074398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,608.74 or 0.99913509 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007851 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 43,118 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

