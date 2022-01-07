Mirrored Tesla Price Tops $1,058.73 on Major Exchanges (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and $592,890.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Tesla coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,058.73 or 0.02533448 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00060301 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00074013 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,170.86 or 0.07587561 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00075445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,790.12 or 0.99999703 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007525 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 13,307 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance

Mirrored Tesla Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

