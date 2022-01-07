Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Shares Up 18.2%

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS)’s stock price shot up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 530,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 324,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a market cap of C$63.49 million and a P/E ratio of 29.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.84.

About Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS)

Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. It offers protective services gears, tactical outerwear, canine armor, bomb suits/blankets, riot control protection, carriers, and textiles with integrated electronics and ballistic panels.

