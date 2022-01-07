Mission Wealth Management LP Invests $208,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,934 shares of company stock worth $1,390,135 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $136.92 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.04.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.42.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

