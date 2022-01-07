Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 206 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCY. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Mercury General by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mercury General by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mercury General by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. 39.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $55.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.99. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.96 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.635 per share. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

