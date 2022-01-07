Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $347,000 Stock Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total transaction of $2,037,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pat Beyer sold 25,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $3,676,002.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,211 shares of company stock valued at $11,862,421 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CONMED has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.60.

CONMED stock opened at $145.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 72.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.57. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $106.15 and a one year high of $159.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.77.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.29 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. CONMED’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

