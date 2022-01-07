Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $365,000 Stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 85.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTST. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 211.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 93.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 47.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTST stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.05. The firm has a market cap of $913.36 million, a P/E ratio of 135.59, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 470.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

